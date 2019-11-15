Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce sales of $300,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,139. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

