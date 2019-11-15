Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 75,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $2,011,162.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,478,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $404,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,901,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $26.11. 5,227,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

