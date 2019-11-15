Brokerages Expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Tapestry reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2,465.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 32.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 16.1% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.