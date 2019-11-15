Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $12.60

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,758. The company has a market capitalization of $905.17 million, a P/E ratio of 124.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Everi by 1,850.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

