Brokerages Set Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Price Target at €21.48

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.99 ($25.57).

Several analysts recently weighed in on P1Z shares. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

About Patrizia Immobilien

