Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $6.00

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. 322,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,633. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 857,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 354.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

