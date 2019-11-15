Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $21.60

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 368,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,490. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

