Brokers Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.16 million for the quarter.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital set a C$4.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.07. 47,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$2.67.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

