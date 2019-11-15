Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP):

11/12/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

10/2/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.77 and a beta of 0.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,639,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,719,000 after acquiring an additional 580,157 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 577,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 486,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,510 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

