Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BEP stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $44.82. 230,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,445. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 47,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 454,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

