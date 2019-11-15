Bryan Rishe Sells 4,813 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $215,962.56.

On Thursday, October 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $205,226.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $220,389.60.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $234,344.97.

On Monday, August 26th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $233,959.44.

TCMD opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

