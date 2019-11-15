Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS BVRDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

