Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.22.

BURL stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.25. 692,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Kingsbury sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,190 shares of company stock valued at $19,043,989. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 609,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

