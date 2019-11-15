Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.22.

BURL stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.25. 692,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Kingsbury sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,190 shares of company stock valued at $19,043,989. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 609,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.