Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce $9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.86. Cable One reported earnings of $7.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $31.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.81 to $31.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $39.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.06 to $42.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 target price (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,339.60.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,506.81. 19,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a 52-week low of $767.15 and a 52-week high of $1,509.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,312.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 450.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

