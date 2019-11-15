Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Sunday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCMP stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $82.24 and a 52-week high of $160.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

