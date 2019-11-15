CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS CRNCY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.56. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

