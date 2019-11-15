Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.40. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 8,154 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $143,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

