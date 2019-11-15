California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 700.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,605,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $42,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 117.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,431 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 86.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,426,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,062 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $185,371.80. Insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $527,460 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.26.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

