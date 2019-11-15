California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 195,793 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,793 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,560 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,547,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,844,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 246,049 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:STAY opened at $14.69 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

