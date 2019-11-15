California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 133,189 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of SCCO opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

