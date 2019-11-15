Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT):

11/8/2019 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Camden Property Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2019 – Camden Property Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2019 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $116.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

