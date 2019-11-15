Canaccord Genuity Cuts TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target to C$12.00

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 million and a P/E ratio of -23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.47. TeraGo has a one year low of C$8.61 and a one year high of C$13.06.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.