Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Down 12.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price fell 12.8% during trading on Wednesday after CSFB lowered their price target on the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canada Goose traded as low as C$45.02 and last traded at C$45.16, 1,937,674 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 287% from the average session volume of 500,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.78.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Ana Mihaljevic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.25, for a total transaction of C$138,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at C$859,469.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.30.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

