Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,208,900.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total value of C$2,208,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,317 shares in the company, valued at C$42,790,700.36.

CNQ traded up C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$37.50. 1,132,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.41.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

