Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.10

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.10 and traded as high as $157.30. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $156.95, with a volume of 68,981 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$174.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.10.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

