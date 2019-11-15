Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.86

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.86 and traded as high as $35.29. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 101,303 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWB shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$220.67 million. Analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,849 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.99, for a total value of C$60,996.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$532,112.57.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

