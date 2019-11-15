CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, 532,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 536% from the average session volume of 83,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $1.00 price objective on CannaOne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

