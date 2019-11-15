Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canon from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.56. Canon has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canon by 34.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,517,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,514,000 after acquiring an additional 390,348 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Canon by 24.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,032,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canon by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 126,705 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Canon by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,564,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,802,000 after acquiring an additional 103,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Canon by 67.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

