Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Compass Point

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Compass Point from $24.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NYSE:CGC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.39. 4,967,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,641. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.71.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $200,899,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $82,823,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,827 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $32,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 759,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

