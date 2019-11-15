Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $107.35. Capgemini shares last traded at $106.55, with a volume of 600,324 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €106.03.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various companies and organizations in creating models, and products and services within the digital economy.

