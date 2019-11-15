Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Trading Up 0.6%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.25, approximately 53,253 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 55,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

