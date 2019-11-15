Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.76 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Carbonite’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

CARB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

CARB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

