Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $88.83 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinbe, Huobi and Coinnest. During the last week, Cardano has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $88.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009753 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025567 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.22 or 0.03010061 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000630 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039390 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Exmo, Binance, Huobi, Upbit, Cryptomate, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Coinnest, ABCC, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bittrex, Coinbe, DragonEX, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

