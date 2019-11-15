Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.36.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.00. The company had a trading volume of 382,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,290,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,517,145.80.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

