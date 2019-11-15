Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Care.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $167,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,068,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Care.com by 5,040.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Care.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Care.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Care.com stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 384,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $393.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. Care.com has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

