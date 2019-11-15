Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Care.com were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Care.com by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Care.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Care.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Care.com by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 125,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRCM opened at $11.90 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $393.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Care.com Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $167,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,068,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

