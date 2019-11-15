Caroline Miller Oyler Sells 4,775 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PZZA stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.