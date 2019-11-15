Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after buying an additional 124,923 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $403.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

