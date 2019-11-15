Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.42.

Cascades stock opened at C$12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 51.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 64.26%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 41,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total transaction of C$488,615.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at C$2,458,534.94. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$77,383.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 361,252 shares in the company, valued at C$4,092,985.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,327 shares of company stock worth $2,633,474.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

