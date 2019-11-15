Cashaa (CAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,885.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $2,885.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00238180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.01451668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00035064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00140829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

