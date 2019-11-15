CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $310.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

