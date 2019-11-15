Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 151,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,706. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

In other news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

