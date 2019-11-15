Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Director Jane H. Jelenko Sells 5,000 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $185,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,265. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.