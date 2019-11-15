Catherine M. Szyman Sells 2,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EW traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.64. 1,332,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $139.64 and a one year high of $245.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

