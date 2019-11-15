CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$67.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CCL.B stock opened at C$55.31 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$47.32 and a 12-month high of C$68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.58.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,016,000.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

