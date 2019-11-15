CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Releases Earnings Results

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CCOM Group had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:CCOM opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. CCOM Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

