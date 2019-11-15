Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELTF. ValuEngine downgraded Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Centamin stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

