Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 5.4%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.33, 5,986,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,820,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $945.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $181,080 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

