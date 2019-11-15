CES Energy Solutions Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.69.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.38 million and a P/E ratio of 16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

