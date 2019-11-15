CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

